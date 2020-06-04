Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There’s a new face on Springwatch this Thursday, June 4th as ‘hedgehog lady’ Beryl Casey shows up on the scene.

Springwatch has had to switch up its format this year, as coronavirus social distancing guidelines mean the team aren’t all broadcasting from Cairngorms National Park as they usually do.

Instead, they are filming remotely around the country, checking out the wildlife in their own backyards.

Beryl Casey is well-known in her local area for being a serious nature lover and rescuer of hedgehogs. So, we thought it best to get to know Beryl better with her joining the Springwatch team. Find out what you need to know here!

Who is Beryl Casey?

Beryl Casey has been rescuing injured hedgehogs and nursing them back to health for the last 25 years.

She lives in the town of Portishead in North Devon and is well-known amongst the locals for her work.

Beryl runs a hedgehog sanctuary with over 30 in her care. As we see on Springwatch, Beryl is encouraging young volunteers to get involved with her work so the rescue sanctuary can continue.

Get involved with Beryl Casey’s hedgehog sanctuary

To find out more about lending a helping hand to the hedgehogs, Portishead’s Living Magazines outlined what you can do. They also mention details on how to contact Beryl.

You can also find more details on how to contact Beryl here.

Although unconfirmed, we think we found the same Beryl Casey on Instagram. There are no photographs of hedgehogs, but there is an old photo of what appears to be Beryl on her wedding day.

How to watch Springwatch 2020

Springwatch 2020 kicked off on Tuesday, May 26th at 8 pm on BBC Two.

The series airs every weeknight besides Monday, where instead an episode of Inside the Factory airs.

If you have yet to see some of the episodes of the 2020 series, they are all currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

