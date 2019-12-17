Best Home Cook 2020: Start date, episode guide and cast

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

When we live in a world of Michelin stars and gourmet cooking, there’s nothing better than a home-cooked meal to bring us back down to earth.

Thankfully the BBC balances out MasterChef and Great British Menu by bringing us Best Home Cook.

The first series of Best Home Cook kicked off in 2019 and now series 2 is here in 2020.

So, when is the Best Home Cook 2020 start date? Let’s take a look at when it starts and who’s presenting series 2…

Best Home Cook 2020: Start date

BBC’s Best Home Cook is back for a second series in 2020.

The show kicks off from Thursday, January 2nd at 8 pm on BBC One.

The first episode of the 2020 series is set to air for an hour.

Best Home Cook: Episode guide

Series 2 of Best Home Cook is made up of eight episodes.

Episode 1 sees the cooks thrown in at the deep end, making pasta from scratch in front of professional Italian chef Angela Hartnett.

The Best Home Cook 2020 finale is most likely to air on Thursday, February 20th.

The judges for the second series are Mary Berry, Angel Hartnett and Chris Bavin while presenting duties are over to Claudia Winkleman.

Who’s taking part in Best Home Cook 2020?

Best Home Cook series 2 sees ten cooks immerse themselves in the BBC cooking competition. They all have to live together in a shared house and compete for the top spot.

The home cooks have to endure more than one round of cooking. They have to face Mary’s Ultimate round, Chris’s incredibly difficult Rustle Up challenge and if they still haven’t impressed enough, they’ll take part in Angela’s tough Eliminator challenge.

WATCH BEST HOME COOK FROM THURSDAY, JANUARY 2ND 2020 AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE.