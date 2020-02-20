Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

BBC’s Best Home Cook is back for a second series in 2020.

The show, which celebrates good old home-cooked grub, kicked off from January 2nd.

Thursday, February 20th saw the grand finale take place – and it certainly wasn’t an easy ride.

Tasked with the difficult decision of choosing the Best Home Cook 2020 winner were the show’s three judges – Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin.

So, let’s take a look at who won series 2 of the show!

Best Home Cook 2020 winner

The Best Home Cook 2020 winner was Suzie Arbuthnot.

The final took place on Thursday, February 20th at 8 pm on BBC One.

Suzie, 36, hails from Northern Ireland and describes herself on Instagram as “an accountant who loves to cook!”

What did Suzie make?

The final challenge for Suzie and Georgia was to create a three-course meal.

A tart was made for starters which Mary Berry described as “glorious”.

Then, Suzie rustled up an impressive roast chicken dinner and to round things off, she made a sticky toffee cake with almond ice cream for dessert.

What about Georgia?

Unfortunately, although Georgia made it to the final of the show, she didn’t win Best Home Cook 2020.

Coming second to Suzie, she created an Asian inspired three-course meal consisting of tuna tartare with avocado and rice crackers, chilli garlic fillet of beef with miso aubergine. As a pudding, Georgia created chocolate fondants with a melting matcha centre.

