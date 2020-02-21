Best Home Cook: Interview with Georgia May Salamat - finalist is now a student at Le Cordon Bleu!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Best Home Cook returned to the BBC this year on Thursday, January 2nd, kicking off another hunt for Britain’s secret culinary star.

Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Angela Harnett presided over as the show’s judges, whittling down the ten cooks week by week until the final three remained.

Georgia May Salamat joined Sarah Woods and Suzie Arbuthnot in the finals, however just narrowly missed out on the top spot, coming second to Suzie.

We spoke to Georgia after the finals aired on Thursday, February 20th to find out more about what the model and budding chef is up to at the moment, plus all about her Best Home Cook experience!

Meet Best Home Cook finalist Georgia

Georgia May Salamat is a 24-year-old model and cook from South London.

After graduating with a degree in Economics from UCL, Georgia pursued her modelling career full-time, although she’d actually been working in the industry since the age of 15.

Speaking about why she applied to the BBC cooking show, Georgia said that her sister – who is also her housemate – was the one who encouraged her.

Georgia on the Best Home Cook experience

When asked about how she felt on making it to the top three cooks, Georgia revealed that it took her by surprise.

She explained:

When I first applied to the show, I wasn’t expecting that. I hadn’t been cooking that long. When I first went into the house, my mum said: ‘Look darling, someone’s got to be out first, it’s still such an amazing achievement.’ We all thought I’d be the first one out!

But Georgia continued to say that her progression over the five weeks of filming gave her confidence in her skills and culinary ability. She described making the final as “an incredible feeling.”

Georgia’s culinary journey continued

Georgia’s career did not end at second place on Best Home Cook, in fact, that was just the beginning. Since the show ended, Georgia has decided that this is what she wants to pursue as her main career and is currently a student as Le Cordon Bleu in London.

She told RTB:

I really wanted to gain more skills and credibility within the cooking industry, so that’s why I applied to the Cordon Bleu. It has literally broadened my horizons so much.

When asked what the dream trajectory of her cooking career would be Georgia explained that having her own cook book is the aim. Georgia described that she’d place her cook book atop the mantel piece, “like an Olympic medal!”

Follow Georgia on Instagram

You can find Georgia on Instagram @georgiamaysalamat where she already has over 40,000 followers. This figure is correct of publication date.

The model’s Instagram account is jam-packed full of stunning photos from perfectly posed shots of herself to divine-looking food. You can also find out more about Georgia’s cooking career, plus recipes and more on her website.