Best Home Cook: Judges' comments shock viewers as food is "too homely"!

Giving a big thumbs down to all the fine dining fussiness, the BBC brings us another series of Best Home Cook in 2020.

Kicking off the New Year with a refreshing cooking show, we’re talking less amuse-bouche and more apple pie!

Episode 1 of the new series brings with it a new judge and kicks off from Thursday, January 2nd 2020. Each week the cooks have to go through a series of challenges from each of the judges with two people going head to head at the end of each episode in The Eliminator Challenge.

So, what have the judges been saying on Best Home Cook?

Best Home Cook: Episode 1

Episode 1 of Britain’s Best Home Cook aired at 8 pm on BBC One on Thursday, January 2nd 2020.

The second series of the show saw viewers introduced to the 10 competing cooks.

Georgia, Kate, Suzie, Robin, Oli, Sean, Ayo, Sarah, Elisabetta and Katie are the contestants taking part in series 2.

Best Home Cook: Judges comments

Viewers of Britain’s Best Home Cook series 2 took to Twitter to express their confusion over the comments made during episode 1.

The judges remarked that one of the dishes was “too homely” and given that the title of the show is “Best Home Cook”, viewers weren’t impressed.

One Twitter user wrote: “Someone just got criticised for making a dish that was too homely… on a show about being the best home cook? I’m not sure about how they’re judging each contestant tbh but I’ll watching any cooking show.”

Another said: “It’s too much of a homely dish. Looks at title of show #besthomecook Eh?”

Aside from the “homely” comments, Chris Bavin turned savage towards the end of the show when he dissed Oli’s dish quipping that his six-year-old son could make a flapjack. Ouch!

My New Years resolution is to make more backhanded compliments. #besthomecook pic.twitter.com/gK9lF8o4Ja — Craig Watson (@Craig_92) January 2, 2020

Meet the series 2 judges

The new series of Best Home Cook came with a brand new judge in 2020.

Michelin starred chef Angela Hartnett joined Mary Berry and Chris Bavin to find the UK’s next Best Home Cook!

Presenting the show is Claudia Winkleman, most recognised for her co-hosting role on Strictly Come Dancing.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2ND 2020 AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE.