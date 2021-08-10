Who is Bez? Net worth of Celebrity MasterChef star in 2021 revealed!











Bez has joined the line-up of Celebrity MasterChef contestants who are showcasing their cooking skills this year. What is his net worth?

Alongside Duncan James, Rita Simons, Sue Pollard, and Munya Chawawa, musician Bez made for an entertaining watch on the first 2021 episode.

Viewers may already recognise him from Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox or from rock band Happy Mondays, but others were wondering who he is.

From his net worth to music career, Reality Titbit has explored what the musician-turned-chef currently earns, as well as what his job involves.

STRICTLY: Who is Robert Webb’s wife? 2021 star wed 15 years ago!

Celebrity MasterChef | Trailer – BBC Trailers BridTV 3737 Celebrity MasterChef | Trailer – BBC Trailers https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hrT4lcDhXvU/hqdefault.jpg 843087 843087 center 22403

Who is Bez?

Bez, whose actual name is Mark Berry, is an English percussionist, dancer, DJ and media personality.

The 57-year-old is best known for being a member of the rock bands Happy Mondays and Black Grape.

From Lancashire, Bez is the maraca player and dancer of rock band Happy Mondays, after he was invited by lead singer Shaun Ryder into the group.

Some viewers may recognise Bez and Shaun for their comedy duo reactions on Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4.

BEZ TO WIN JUST BECAUSE HE’S SO GOD DAMN ADORABLE @MasterChefUK #CelebrityMasterChef — Amy Harris (@amyd1987) August 9, 2021

Bez’s career as a musician explored

After the Happy Mondays broke up, Bez became a member of Ryder’s next group Black Grape, but he left them in 1997.

Later that year, he had a feature on the BBC Two television programme The Sunday Show called Science with Bez.

When Shaun and Bez were faced with large tax bills, they reformed the Happy Mondays in 1998, but not for long.

He then appeared on Celebrity Big Brother to pay off his outstanding tax bills, and was voted as the winner of the series.

By 2006, Happy Mondays had come back together, and released their first studio album in 15 years entitled Uncle Dysfunktional by 2007.

And Bez is still going – he recently performed at Spike Festival!

THEYRE PLAYING BEZ'S MUSIC #celebritymasterchef — Kyle S (@KyleSew2112) August 9, 2021

BBC: What do they win on Celebrity MasterChef?

Celebrity MasterChef: Bez’s net worth

Bez has an estimated net worth of over £700K

When he won Celebrity Big Brother, he paid off a tax bill with the £50K cash prize before giving a London black cab a £10,000 transformation.

This reportedly led to Bez going bankrupt twice.

But he has accumulated a large net worth by going back on tour with Happy Mondays, and appearing on reality shows like Celebrity MasterChef!

Bez has also released more music since going bankrupt.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF ON BBC ONE MONDAYS, TUESDAYS AND FRIDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK