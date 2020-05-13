Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

On Sunday, May 10th, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave an update on the coronavirus crisis in the UK, outlining the next steps for the nation.

As part of the latest guidelines, the UK Government has advised people to cover their faces when they are in enclosed spaces and where keeping 2 metres apart with others is not possible.

In response, The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (May 12th) to unveil the campaign The Big Community Sew for homemade face masks.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the sewing campaign, as well as how to take part.

What is The Big Community Sew?

Patrick Grant’s campaign comes as a response to the latest advice by the UK government.

The Great British Sewing Bee judge launched The Big Community Sew to teach people how to create face masks for themselves and their local communities.

Patrick’s campaign aims to provide useful information and guidance for those who haven’t sewed before, as well as how to support vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to the website, the BBC judge explained the motivation behind the campaign: “I was incredibly moved by the way in which local communities came together at the start of the lockdown to look after one another, offering to run errands, or get shopping.”

He added: “I’d like any of you who have a sewing machine, and can make a covering, to find out who amongst your friends and neighbours needs one and make them one.”

How to take part in the campaign

You can access guidelines on how to make your own face mask from The Big Community Sew‘s website.

On the website, you will find instructions on how to create a simple, as well as a slightly more complicated face covering.

In addition, the website provides links to other groups that support key workers and vulnerable people during the lockdown.

Follow Big Community Sew on social media

Patrick Grant has encouraged people on social media to use the hashtag #bigcommunitysew to share how they get on with the new sewing challenge.

Plus, you can connect with other people taking part in the campaign from Big Community Sew’s Twitter page.

You can follow under the handle @bigcommunitysew.

