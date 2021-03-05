Bimini Bon Boulash's height revealed - Drag Race fans compare height to co-star Ellie Diamond!











Bimini Bon Boulash’s height has been questioned by RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers, after they appeared smaller than co-star Ellie Diamond.

Bimini is amongst the queens competing for the ultimate crown, as the BBC’s UK version of the drag star show brings sass and glitz to screens.

The height of Bimini particularly has left fans in shock, who consistently try to find out exactly how tall she is when a Drag Race episode airs.

So, here’s the exact height measurements of Bimini Bon Bhoulash – plus, we find out where they are from, and their age!

Programme Name: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 – TX: n/a – Episode: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 generics (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Bimini Bon Boulash – (C) World of Wonder – Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Who is Bimini Bon Bhoulash?

Bimini Bon Bhoulash is the stage name of drag performer Tommy Hibbitts.

Currently appearing on the UK’s Drag Race season 2, the 27-year-old was grew up in Norfolk, but now lives in east London.

Bimini, who is vegan, also has a degree in journalism, and is the first Drag Race UK contestant to have won Snatch Game solo.

Alongside castmate A’Whora, Bimini walked for the fashion brand Art School for their Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection on London Fashion Week.

They also appeared in Ava Max’s music video My Head & My Heart!

The height difference between Bimini & all the other queens is so funny I love Bimini — megan-may 🧸🕰🪄 (@jeepst3rs) March 4, 2021

Bimini Bon Bhoulash: Height

5 ft 7

Bimini gets their costumes made for then, telling the BBC that they have skills in other areas.

For anyone wondering how much taller Ellie Diamond is, they are 6 ft 4.

When they were stood right next to each other, Ellie was wearing 5-inch platform heels, and Bimini was wearing flats, so their height difference was slightly exaggerated!

the height difference between ellie and bimini is sending me #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/ghkGTZiI1s — Josie ミ☆ (@strictlyjosie) March 4, 2021

Fans react to Ellie and Bimini’s height

Bimini’s height is regularly commented on by viewers, who were shocked when they noticed the difference between Bimini and Ellie Diamond.

It was significantly recognised on Thursday March 4th, when the latest Drag Race episode saw them standing in their outfits next to each other.

While Ellie is clearly quite a lot taller than Bimini, the Norfolk-born Drag Race star’s height is regularly compared to the other queens.

Bimini standing next to Ellie is sending me the height difference is ridiculous 🥺😭 #DragRaceUK — Joshua Masson (@Joshua_Masson) March 4, 2021

I still think about Bimini and Ellie's height difference — Mica #SinnohConfirmed (@SpongyMica) March 5, 2021

obsessed with the height difference between bimini and ellie #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/mTiFJuEEK0 — sarah🎠 (@sarahstxx) March 4, 2021

