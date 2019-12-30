Britain’s Best Home Cook 2020: Rules, presenters and judges!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

It’s officially Winter, and there’s nothing better during the festive season than a home-cooked meal.

Freeing us from the airs and graces of MasterChef: The Professionals and Great British Menu, BBC show Britain’s Home Cook is back for a second series in 2020!

The contestants are ready to battle it out for the title of Britain’s Best Home Cook.

So, let’s take a look at the rules for Britain’s Best Home Cook 2020…

Britain’s Best Home Cook: Judges

Judging the 2020 series of Britain’s Best Home Cook are last year’s judges Mary Berry and Chris Bavin.

Mary Berry is pretty much the don of home cooking with around 50 years of cooking experience in tow. Fruit and Vegetable expert Chris Bavin will also judge one of the cooking rounds.

As well as the returning duo, chef Angela Hartnett is also on board.

Angela is new to the show in 2020 and has a whole lot of cooking experience under her belt, as well as a Michelin star.

Who are the Britain’s Best Home Cook presenters?

Britain’s Best Home Cook 2020 is presented by Claudia Winkleman.

Swapping the world of dance for the world of food in 2020, for the second year running, Claudia is back hosting the show which sees home cooks go head to head in a bid to become Britain’s Best.

Britain’s Best Home Cook: Rules

Best Home Cook series 2 is an eight-part series which sees ten cooks take part in the cooking competition. The contestants have to live together in a shared house and compete for the top spot.

The home cooks have to face a series of rounds with a grand finale taking place each week. Contestants first have to endure Mary’s Ultimate round, Chris’s incredibly difficult Rustle Up challenge and if they still haven’t impressed enough, they’ll take part in Angela’s tough Eliminator challenge.

Speaking of The Ultimate Challenge, Mary said: “I want to see the type of food they cook for their friends and family for special occasions. I give them quite a narrow brief and it’s so exciting to see how they interpret that.”

Chris said of his challenge: “I love the Rustle Up challenge, as it is what home cooks have to do on a daily basis. You have to be inventive and adaptable.”

And finally, Angela Hartnett said of The Eliminator Challenge: “It’s the decider round and determines who has to leave. As it gets further into the competition the cooks get better and better and it becomes harder for them and us.”

WATCH BEST HOME COOK FROM THURSDAY, JANUARY 2ND 2020 AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE.