Britain's Best Home Cook: Meet Georgia on Instagram!

Britain’s Best Home Cook is back in 2020 with a brand new series.
Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Angela Harnett are all reporting for judging duty from Thursday, January 2nd 2020. The first episode of the series kicked off on BBC One from 8 pm.
Each week the cooks face a series of challenges with Claudia Winkleman providing support as the show’s host.
Let’s meet Best Home Cook contestant Georgia on Instagram!
Britain’s Best Home Cook: Meet Georgia!
Georgia May Salamat is one of the 10 contestants to go into the second series of BBC One’s Best Home Cook.
The 24-year-old managed to dance through the first episode of the series creating dishes that impressed the judges.
Georgia is joined by Kate, Suzie, Robin, Oli, Sean, Ayo, Sarah, Elisabetta and Katie in series 2.
Georgia’s job
Stunning cook Georgia is a full-time model.
The aspiring chef works for world-renowned modelling agencies Wilhelmina and Milk Model Management. She’s modelled for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Barry M.
And as if her good looks weren’t enough, Georgia also has a 2:1 in economics from UCL.
Is Georgia on Instagram?
Yes, Georgia is on Instagram as @georgiamaysalamat with over 32.5k followers.
The model’s Insta account is jam-packed full of stunning photos from perfectly posed shots of herself to divine-looking food.
From homemade ice cream to spicy pumpkin soup, Georgia can make it all. And to top it off she’s maintaining some killer abs, too!
By the looks of Georgia’s social media, she’s globe-trotting on the regular, and that’s probably thanks to her high-flying modelling job.
The South London native has been to Ibiza, Barbados, Turkey and Monaco just to name a few!
