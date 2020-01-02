Britain's Best Home Cook: Meet Georgia on Instagram!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Britain’s Best Home Cook is back in 2020 with a brand new series.

Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Angela Harnett are all reporting for judging duty from Thursday, January 2nd 2020. The first episode of the series kicked off on BBC One from 8 pm.

Each week the cooks face a series of challenges with Claudia Winkleman providing support as the show’s host.

Let’s meet Best Home Cook contestant Georgia on Instagram!

Britain’s Best Home Cook: Meet Georgia!

Georgia May Salamat is one of the 10 contestants to go into the second series of BBC One’s Best Home Cook.

The 24-year-old managed to dance through the first episode of the series creating dishes that impressed the judges.

Georgia is joined by Kate, Suzie, Robin, Oli, Sean, Ayo, Sarah, Elisabetta and Katie in series 2.

BBC CRIB: Where is Best Home Cook filmed? Can viewers visit the house?

Georgia’s job

Stunning cook Georgia is a full-time model.

The aspiring chef works for world-renowned modelling agencies Wilhelmina and Milk Model Management. She’s modelled for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Barry M.

And as if her good looks weren’t enough, Georgia also has a 2:1 in economics from UCL.

Is Georgia on Instagram?

Yes, Georgia is on Instagram as @georgiamaysalamat with over 32.5k followers.