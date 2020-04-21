Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Real Marigold Hotel has returned for its fourth series in 2020.

Premiering on Thursday, April 30th, the BBC One series will follow a new cast of celebs embark on a retirement journey across India.

From learning local traditions to minor health issues, the 2020 series is set to bring much-needed escapism and laughter during the quarantine period.

One of the stars is Swedish actress and ex-Bond girl, Britt Ekland. So, where is Britt Ekland now?

Who is Britt Ekland?

Britt Ekland is a 77-year-old singer and actress from Stockholm. One of the Swedish star’s most memorable roles is as Bond girl Mary Goodnight in The Man with the Golden Gun with Roger Moore.

Britt began her acting career with small appearances in Swedish movies. Her first supporting role was in the 1964 film Advance to the Rear.

But her real breakthrough came in the 1971 Get Carter in a leading female role opposite English actor Sir Michael Caine. Over an impressive 40-year film career, Britt has appeared in nearly 80 movies.

She has been married twice and used to be in a relationship with Rod Stewart.

Britt Ekland in 2020: Where is she now?

Britt moved to the UK to pursue an acting career and based on her Instagram profile, she is still based in London.

That doesn’t come as a surprise as she has continued to appear in a number of British TV shows, including I‘m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! back in 2010.

She has also appeared in several stage productions across the UK such as in Cinderella at London’s Shaw Theatre.

Britt Ekland on The Real Marigold Hotel

Britt is one of the eight celebrities taking part in series 4 of The Real Marigold Hotel.

In episode 1, she and her fellow cast members will have a taste of the busy traffic in Puducherry as they struggle through the heat.

