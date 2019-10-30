Bruce from Money For Nothing creates stunning furniture in series 7: What happened to his hand?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

BBC One’s Money For Nothing kicked off its first-ever series in 2015.

And now in 2019, the show is onto its seventh season with more and more second-hand items getting a new lease of life.

The designers on the show range from upholsterers to hand-made bag makers, carpenters and more.

Neil Wragg, Sarah Moore, EJ Osborne, Jay Blades, Norman Wilkinson, Rupert Blanchard, Ray Clarke, Daniel Health, Bruce Faulseit, Bex Simon, and Guy Trench are just some of the designers on the series.

Let’s get to know Bruce from Money For Nothing a little more.

Who is Bruce Faulseit?

Bruce is a designer who features on BBC programme Money For Nothing.

Episode 18 aired on Wednesday, October 30th at 3:40 pm which saw Bruce redesign an old oak table. Bruce managed to completely renovate the table, turning it into two!

Bruce is a carpenter who lives in West Yorkshire but originally hails from New Jersey, USA.

How did Bruce Faulseit lose his hand?

According to Bruce’s website, he was born without a right hand.

He writes: “I was born missing my right hand but that has not stopped me or slowed me down.”

Watching Bruce’s craftsmanship on-screen is impressive as it is, but knowing that he only has one working hand makes him all the more applaudable.

According to the NJ Pen, Peter Brown and Kaitlyn Debiasse along with fabricator Mike Hosier made Bruce as prosthetic arm. Speaking to the NJ Pen, Peter said: “The reason why I think they wanted to do it was [they wondered]‘If we help him make this, what is he really capable of?’”

Bruce from Money For Nothing: Can you buy his designs?

Bruce designs bespoke pieces for both private and commercial clients.

He sells some pieces of furniture on his website – www.brucekenneth.co.uk.

In an Instagram post from October 2019, Bruce wrote: “I’m having a hard time keeping up with what I have on.”

