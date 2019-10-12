Bruce Springsteen "meets" Elvis Presley: Recounts the story on The Graham Norton Show!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Graham Norton Show is a staple on BBC. The show has been running for 26 series in 2019. And it’s no wonder when the host is rumoured to be earning over a thousand pounds a minute according to The Metro.

Episode 3 of the 2019 series aired on October 11th. And the episode was particularly special as it meant the first appearance on a UK talk show for one of the guests.

He’s a rock legend and New Jersey resident. So, what is the story about Bruce Springsteen meeting Elvis Presley? The 70-year-old recounts the tale…

The Graham Norton Show: Episode 3

Episode 3 of The Graham Norton Show saw Sienna Miller, Paul Rudd, Robert De Niro, James Blunt and, of course, Bruce Springsteen on the sofa.

Introducing Bruce, Graham said: “They don’t call him the boss for nothing” before airing some promo for his Western Stars documentary which is in cinemas on October 28th. You can buy the soundtrack from the film here.

Bruce Springsteen meets Elvis Presley

While Bruce was sat on the Graham Norton sofa, Graham said: “When you were a kid you loved Elvis and Mick Jagger and all that.”

The TV show host then asked: “Is the story about Graceland true?”

Bruce replied:

It was 1975 and we were in Memphis, Steven I wanted to go to an all-night diner and it was 3 am.

Bruce’s taxi driver mentioned that there was one out “by Elvis’ house”.

Bruce continued: “Elvis’ house? You know where Elvis lives? Take us there right now.”

On arrival at Graceland, he could see that the lights were on but the gates were, of course, locked. Bruce decided to jump over the wall and run up the drive. The now-70-year-old made it to the front door when a security man came out from the bushes and asked if he needed help.

Bruce asked if Elvis was there for the security guard to explain that Elvis was in Las Vegas. To save himself, Bruce said: “Can you tell him that Bruce Springsteen was here?”

Bruce was walked off the premises and he said: “That was as close as I ever got to Elvis.”

Twitter reacts to Bruce Springsteen on Graham Norton

Episode 3 of The Graham Norton Show series 26 had a star-studded lineup, however, viewers of the show were confused at some of the show’s choices.

Living legends in their fields, Robert De Niro in acting and Bruce in music. Twitter users were quick to point out how uncomfortable James Blunt and Paul Rudd could have been on the show.

One Twitter user said: “Why have Bruce Springsteen on the show and then get James Blunt to perform!!!”

Another added: “Imagine having Springsteen on your show and having to listen to James Blunt.”

