In every series of University Challenge, there are some standout students who gain a fan club from the viewership.

Every University Challenge fan will know the names of Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull. They’ll be able to tell apart their Brandon Blackwell from Ian Wang in the heated final last year. So, it comes as no surprise that this series, there are new candidates who University Challenge fans are now rooting for.

Pax Butchart was introduced to viewers for the first time in episode 10 (Monday, September 14th). Pax impressed on the Merton College, Oxford team, which he helped steer through to the next round.

So, with Pax looking like one of the best competitors this year, we thought it time to get to know him better. Find out about Pax Butchart and the Merton team here.

Who is Pax Butchart?

Pax Butchart is originally from London and is studying for a BA in English Literature at Merton College, Oxford. They just completed their first year at Merton, leading us to believe Pax is around 19 or 20 years old.

Pax is introduced on University Challenge as the captain of the team.

They are also very heavily involved in wider student activities, as Pax is on the JCR and a member of the Merton College Poetry Society.

Butchart on University Challenge

Pax Butchart impressed University Challenge viewers with their knowledge of literature. Although they only won the team three starter for ten questions – thirty points – they won many of the bonus questions.

One viewer described Butchart as “a hero” for their efforts on the team. Another described Butchart as “the new Monkman.”

We can to see how Pax Butchart will stand up in the next round.

Merton College sails through to next round

In their first round, Merton College were playing Wolfson College, Cambridge. As host Jeremy Paxman pointed out, there is a great difference between these colleges, as Merton is one of the ancient colleges at Oxford and Wolfson is a newer college at Cambridge. Jeremy Paxman notes that there is 700 years between the founding of each college.

Along with Butchart, the team included McLean, Ó Síocháin, and Isotta.

They finished the first round with 210 points to Wolfson’s 40.

