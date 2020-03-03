Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The One Show airs every day from 7 pm, bringing viewers at home the best scoop of current affairs and interviews with celebrities.

Every weeknight, presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker sit down with their guests to discuss their latest work. In addition, the show also raises awareness on important topical issues in the country.

On Monday (March 2nd), Alex sported a gorgeous denim jumpsuit outfit and viewers are now asking how to buy the outfit!

So, here’s how you can buy Alex Jones’ denim jumpsuit from the BBC One programme.

Buy Alex Jones’ denim jumpsuit from The One Show

We found the exact denim jumpsuit Alex Jones wore on Monday, March 2nd!

Her model is called ASOS DESIGN denim fitted zip front jumpsuit which you can order from ASOS for just £40.00.

The great thing about the jumpsuit is that it is made out of 98% of cotton, has a slim fit and comes with functional pockets.

Alex Jones: Personal stylist

Alex uses professional help to find the best clothes for her personal style.

In fact, the BBC presenter works with fashion stylist Tess Wright who creates gorgeous outfits for her.

Alex also has a team of hair and makeup stylists to ensure she looks perfect for every weeknight of The One Show.

