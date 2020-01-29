Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The One Show is a staple of the BBC with an instalment airing each weekday at 7 pm.

Matt Baker and Alex Jones are presenting the show for the most part in January 2020.

Guests such as Lulu and David Baddiel have appeared on the show so far with plenty more stars to join The One Show hosts during the rest of the year.

Alex Jones is always looking stunning on the show, but the episode which aired on January 29th saw her looking better than ever in a striking zebra print dress.

So, where is Alex Jones’ dress from as worn on The One Show?

The One Show: Buy Alex Jones’ dress

Alex’s gorgeous red zebra print shirt dress caught the attention of viewers with some even taking to Twitter to express with love of it.

One Twitter user wrote: “Anyone know where Miss Alex Jones dress is from? The One Show please, thank you.”

Thankfully, Alex’s dress can be found online from theoutnet.com. It’s currently on offer for £105 – reduced from £150. However, it looks like very limited sizes are available as of January 29th.

The dress comes from Iris & Ink and is the ‘Alva pintucked zebra-print crepe midi shirt dress’.

Alex wore the dress with a couple of buttons undone at the very top, however it does fasten right up to the neck.

Buy a shirt dress like Alex

By the looks of things, the exact dress as worn by Alex won’t be in stock for much longer.

So, there are some similar options available to purchase online. Whistles looks like the place to go, alternatively, Silk Fred has some gorgeous zebra print dresses to choose from.

Buy this midi shirt dress in zebra print from Silk Fred for under £40. Whistles offer a brown zebra print number for £50, too.

