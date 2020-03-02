Ellie Harrison is known for fronting one of the nation’s favourite nature shows Countryfile.
The BBC presenter brings the stories of local farmers and fishermen, taking us to several different places in the gorgeous British countryside.
One thing that Ellie often gets questioned about is the boots she wears on the BBC One programme.
So, here are the exact boots she wore in yesterday’s episode (March 1st), plus price and how to buy them.
Buy Ellie Harrison’s boots from Countryfile
On Sunday’s episode of Countryfile, Ellie once again got the attention of viewers with her gorgeous outfit.
Great news – we found the exact boots she had! The boots she wore are from the American footwear brand Ariat.
The model of Ellie’s boots is called Berwick Gore-Tex Insulated Boot and you can get them from Ariat’s website for £360.
The boots are available in two different colours – ebony and black.
Ellie’s boots from Countryfile: Reviews
Ellie’s boots have great reviews on Ariat’s website. The boots are made from leather, combined with lightweight design for the perfect support throughout the day.
Plus, customers praise the boots for their subtle details and say that they always get compliments when they wear them.
Reviewers also say they are warm, comfortable and completely waterproof which makes them reliable in any kind of weather.
