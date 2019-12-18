The One Show is a weekday staple for most people. Catching us up on current affairs and interviewing some famous faces on their latest ventures, the BBC show has been running for 13 years.
The hour-long programme starts at 7 pm Monday to Friday and December 2019 has seen some huge stars on The One Show sofa including Rupert Grint, Sir Lenny Henry Noel Gallagher, Mary Berry and more.
To promote their new drama, James Norton and Emilia Fox appeared on the show on Tuesday, December 17th.
Here’s where to buy Emilia Fox’s dress as worn on The One Show in December 2019.
The One Show: Emilia Fox’s dress
December 17th 2019 saw Emilia Fox don a long navy dress covered in a poppy pattern.
The 45-year-old floated into the studio to promote a brand new drama based on the Profumo affair.
Viewers took to Twitter to show their appreciation for Emilia’s look with one writing: “Emilia Fox looking [fire emoji].” Others dubbed her “beautiful”, “gorgeous” and complimented her hairstyle.
- OH NO: The One Show: Alex Scott disappoints viewers with her “lacklustre” presenting
Emilia Fox: Navy poppy dress
Emilia’s dress is from luxury womenswear brand Suzannah clothing.
The navy dress is styled on a 1930’s silhouette featuring long sleeves for “winter glamour”.
It’s called the “Grandad dress navy poppy midi” and is priced at £995.
The silk dress – which is finished in Italy – is available in UK sizes eight to sixteen as of December 2019.
Emilia Fox and Suzannah clothing
By the looks of Emilia’s Instagram account, Suzannah clothing is a brand she wears quite often.
The actress also sported a Suzannah number for a charity concert at the Royal Alber Hall in December 2019.
Last year she also wore a dress from the UK brand to the National Book Awards.
Suzannah clothing looks to be popular with other celebrities, too, including Holly Willoughby, Camilla Rutherford and Dame Helen Mirren.
- SURELY NOT: Sir David Jason’s The One Show “innuendos” divides viewers – what did he say?
View this post on Instagram
Had such a fun, interesting and inspiring night at the #nationalbookawards last night, brilliantly hosted by @zoetheball and #benmiller . I now know what to read and buy everyone for Christmas! Thank you #amandaross #cactustv for inviting me. How to brighten up winter nights – great books and this fabulous #rainbow dress by @suzannahfashion @dinnyhalljewellery
WATCH THE ONE SHOW WEEKDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE