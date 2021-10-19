Buy from Money For Nothing's Sarah Moore's vintage shop











Money For Nothing’s Sarah Moore has launched her own vintage shop, with a variety of vintage items up for sale.

BBC’s Money For Nothing is a television series where we see talented designers transform old, worn-out goods into unique pieces, to give them a greater value.

Sarah Moore is one of the three presenters who appear on the show, and we’ve found out all the details on her online vintage shop and her latest item transformation on Money For Nothing.

Programme Name: Money For Nothing S11 – TX: n/a – Episode: Money For Nothing S11- Generics (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Sarah Moore – (C) Friel Kearn Films – Photographer: Matt Tiller

Who is Sarah Moore?

Sarah Moore was born in Redditch, Worchestershire, on the 14th of April 1973, making her 48 years old.

The television personality is known for presenting BBC’s Money For Nothing.

She is a woman of many talents, as, alongside this, she is also a designer, recycler, and author!

She has had a passion for vintage items and designing ever since she was a child, as she has always collected old fabrics, linens, and homewares.

Sarah is happily married to her husband, Pete, and the pair share three children together.

They have two sons, called Harry and Edward, and a daughter, Libby.

She shares many photos and updates of her life on her Instagram, where she has over 64k followers!

Sarah Moore’s vintage shop

Sarah owns her own vintage shop, known as Sarah Moore Vintage.

She sells a variety of vintage items, “from fine British soap wrapped in vintage wallpapers to merino blanket bunnies, stuffed with local lavender and millet”.

Her vintage studio allows customers and fans of Sarah to purchase unique pieces created by Sarah herself.

Her shop also offers a do-it-yourself option (Sarah’s Kits and Bits selection), for those who fancy getting as creative as Sarah!

Well, quite remarkable what Sarah has done to that chair. #moneyfornothing — Magso (@magso5) October 11, 2021

Sarah Moore on Money For Nothing

On the show, Sarah saves items from being dumped, which she sees as having the potential to be altered into brand new pieces.

During yesterday’s episode, we saw Sarah give a doll’s bed a complete makeover, and the results were incredible – she definitely didn’t snooze on this transformation!

She gave it an antique look by covering it with floral fabric, and handmade velvet pillows and blankets to give it an extra luxury touch.

The finished bed ended up making a profit of £90.

