Children in Need is just around the corner, which means many BBC shows are beginning to fundraise and special episodes are filling up the TV schedule in the lead up to the annual charity event.

Last night (Sunday, October 27th), Countryfile hosted their fifth annual Countryfile Ramble to raise money for the Children in Need.

And while the episode was as heartwarming as you’d expect, it was actually this year’s Children in Need fashion choice which really got viewers talking.

Here’s how to get your hands on a Children in Need bobble hat from the Countryfile Ramble 2019!

What is the Countryfile Ramble?

Since 2014, the Countryfile team has been leading organised walks across the UK’s countryside.

Anita Rani headed on a ramble to the “glorious Cornish coastline” whereas Steve Brown and Ellie Harrison were taking on a massive walk across Worcester. John Craven was in Perthshire and Adam Henson was in Northern Ireland.

Communities across Britain and Ireland can organise their own ramble, of any length and route, but it all has to be fundraised in the name of Children in Need. To join the Countryfile Ramble, most organise routes charge £10 per person. You can find out more about organising a ramble or joining one here.

Can you buy the bobble hat?

Yes!

As you’d expect, all of the Children in Need and Pudsey Bear items are up for sale this year, including the bobble hat!

The only shop you can buy the Countryfile Ramble bobble hat is in Costwold Outdoor shops. They have 78 stores across the UK and Ireland.

They are selling for just £10 per hat.

Buy the Children in Need bobble hat online

If you can’t make it to a Costwold Outdoor store, then don’t fear! They also sell them online.

You can buy one of the hats – in both adult and junior sizes – from the Costwold Outdoor website here. Costwold also stocks the cycling jersey for this year’s Children in Need.

They also sell the bobble hats on the Children in Need website, along with all of the other products this year.

