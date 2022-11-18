









Children in Need is back in 2022 with its annual fundraising night. The BBC hosts a yearly telethon that aims to raise money for the Children in Need charity. The first telethon was broadcast in 1980, so the annual event has been running for over forty years.

As viewers watch on while celebrities join in to help raise money for charity, they may be wondering where and how they can donate themselves. For anyone wishing to get involved and wanting to bag themselves a pair of Children in Need Pudsey ears, too, let’s find out more about where to get them and how much they are.

View Instagram Post

Children in Need 2022

The annual fundraising night kicks off on BBC One at 7 pm on Friday, November 18.

Children in Need 2022 is broadcast live from Media City UK in Salford and starts at 7 pm and finishes at 10 pm.

Celebrities helping raise funds to help children across the UK include Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott, Ade Adepitan, and more.

This year’s theme is ‘SPOTacular’, so viewers can expect to see polka dots galore. The 2022 show also features specials from shows such as The Repair Show and Blankety Blank.

NO WAY: Strictly Come Dancing stars set to honour 100 years of BBC with special routines

Buy the Children in Need Pudsey ears

When it comes to fundraising for Children in Need, there are many different options for viewers.

One of them is to purchase the charity iconic Pudsey ears which are available to purchase via the Children in Need website here.

There are both ‘classic Pudsey’ and ‘classic Blush’ ears available to buy online.

Both cost £2.50 and 46 per cent of each sale of goes to BBC Children in Need.

Children in Need water bottle, lunchbox, and badges

As well as the Pudsey ears, there are many more products available to purchase in the Pudsey shop in 2022.

Children in Need’s Autumnwatch water bottle costs £15 including postage and can be bought online here.

Eleanor Bowmer Pudsey tea towels are £5, Pudsey silver pin badges are just £1 each, and kids’ lunchboxes have been reduced to £3 online.

An adorable Pudsey Beanie bear is also available to buy online for £5 here.

BBC/Ray Burmiston

WATCH CHILDREN IN NEED 2022 ON NOVEMBER 18 AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK