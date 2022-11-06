









Many BBC viewers will tune into the 2022 Ramble for Children in Need on Sunday, November 6. The Countryfile team takes on another Big Ramble in order to raise money and awareness to help change children’s lives. Children in Need and the BBC aim to inspire people to support their work and belief “that every child should have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be.”

Anita Rani is rambling in Wales this year, and there are many inspirational children’s stories to be told during the BBC show. This year there is also a revamped bobble hat for viewers to get their hands on. So, let’s take a look at how to buy the Countryfile bobble hat in 2022 as well as more Pudsey items including Pudsey ears and a travel cup.

What is the Countryfile Ramble bobble hat?

BBC viewers may have noticed that the Children in Need bobble hat looks different in 2022. The hat is keeping many of the Countryfile presenters warm during their rambles this year and is a part of Children in Need’s fundraising efforts.

The Countryfile ramble bobble hats are officially for sale. The website states that a minimum of 23% of the price of the Countryfile Bobble Hat will benefit BBC Children in Need.

The bobble hat has a different look in 2022 and features yellow and blue stripes, as well as some orange and green stripes, and a yellow bobble.

How to buy the 2022 Countryfile bobble hat online

Purchase the 2022 Countryfile bobble hat online via the Children in need website.

Head over to the website here and you can add a hat to your basket.

The bobble hat is adult-size and is made from 100% lambswool. They cost £20 and the price of the hat includes delivery and postage.

The postage included means that your hat should arrive within five to seven working days. However, it says on the website for customers to allow seven working days for their order to be delivered. This is due to the impact of Royal Mail strikes at this current time.

Pudsey ears and travel cups

Not only is there a super-soft bobble hat available to purchase for this year’s Countryfile Ramble, but there are also many more Pudsey products for people to get their hands on.

Head over to the BBC Children in Need shop online here.

Products range from children’s backpacks to pencils, travel cups, Pudsey ears, and T-shirts.

The classic Pudsey ears cost £2.50 in 2022. Buy them here.

The Pudsey travel cup costs £4 and is made from 100% recycled plastic. Purchase your cup online here.

Water bottles, badges, Pudsey mugs, and tea towels, and many more items are for sale via the website.

