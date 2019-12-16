Each year, the BBC Countryfile team hosts a competition to find wildlife photographs for their annual calendar, which they then sell to raise money for charity.
The competition came to an end back in September 2019 and now the winners have been revealed!
So, who is this year’s Countryfile Calendar winner and how can you buy it?
Countryfile Calendar competition 2020
Every year the calendar has a different theme and 2020’s was ‘Beauty and the Beasts’.
There were more than 42,000 entries, but the Countryfile readers eventually voted for their top pick.
The winner of the Countryfile calendar competition, who landed the front cover, was Michelle Howell with her photo ‘An apple a day’.
Each year, the calendars are sold in aid of the BBC Children in Need and last year they raised £2.4million in aid of the charity!
How to buy the Countryfile calendar
The BBC Countryfile Calendar 2020 can be ordered online, by phone or by post. But you’ll have to move fast, as it only retails until January 31st, 2020.
And at just £9.50 per Calendar (UK postage included) it’s a real bargain! Postage outside the UK costs just £2.75.
Get your hands on a calendar by visiting the website, www.hcscalendar.co.uk. You can also call the order line on 0330 333 4564.
Order by post
To have the calendar ordered by postal method, send your name, address and cheque to:
BBC Countryfile Calendar,
PO Box 25,
Melton Mowbray,
LE13 1ZG.
And make out the cheques as payable to BBC Countryfile Calendar.
