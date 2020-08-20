BBC One has brought the brand new series Call That Hard Work, but who is the voiceover?

The interesting BBC show sees three participants swap their jobs in order to find out who works the hardest.

For the duration of three days, the contestants try out each others’ career paths and the person with the toughest job walks away with a prize of £1,000.

And as much as viewers at home are interested to learn the demands of each job, some want to know who does the voiceover of the BBC series.

So, let’s meet the narrator of Call That Hard Work.

Who is Call That Hard Work’s narrator?

The narrator of the BBC programme is actress Sunetra Sarker.

Sunetra found fame on the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside where she starred as Nisha Batra. She also appeared on London Bridge, No Angels and Casualty.

Some of her other memorable roles are on the BBC drama The Chase and the hit Channel 4 drama series Ackley Bridge. For the latter, she won the prize for Best TV Character at the Asian Media Awards.

Sunetra joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 where she was paired with professional dancer Brendan Cole. She left in week ten.

She also took part in Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Gogglebox in the past.

Here’s an old tweet from Sunetra’s stint on Casualty.

Sunetra Sarker: Family

Sunetra was married to Nick Corfield and the two have one child together – 15-year-old Noah Kishore Corfield.

They got divorced in 2009 and the actress is now married to her longtime friend Scott Carey.

Sunetra and Scott have known each other from their college years and reconnected years later. The two tied the knot in 2018 after dating for six years.

Follow Sunetra on Instagram

With over 20k followers, Sunetra is a keen Instagram user.

She often shares snaps from her professional gigs, as well as personal pictures with friends and family.

Give her a follow @isunetra.