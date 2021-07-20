Strictly Come Dancing: Who is new dancer Cameron Lombard? Professional was on South Africa's Got Talent!











Strictly Come Dancing is onto its 19th series in 2021! While other programmes came to a halt due to Covid-19, the BBC show still powered on last year. Series 19 is due to kick off in September, but before the competition begins, let’s get to know some of the new dancers joining Strictly!

Viewers of the 2021 series will likely notice a lot of changes. Firstly, Bruno Tonioli won’t be on the judging panel but will be replaced with Anton Du Beke for series 19. This year will also be professional dancer Oti Mabuse’s last one on Strictly, but, on a brighter note, there are four newcomers to the series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021’s new professional dancer, Cameron Lombard – (C) BBC – Photographer: Jack Barnes

Who is Cameron Lombard?

Cameron Lombard is a 20-year-old professional dancer who comes from South Africa.

Cameron has been dancing since the age of seven and decided he wanted to take up the hobby after seeing his sister take part in a competition as per IOL.

The new Strictly Come Dancing professional can be found on Instagram @cameronkylelombard with almost 6,000 followers.

Cameron Lombard on South Africa’s Got Talent

In 2021, Cameron Lombard made it to the South Africa’s Got Talent finals alongside his dance partner Donlynn Fischer.

Cameron was just 12 years old, while Donlynn was 13. See the adorable duo’s dance here!

Although Cameron and Donlynn didn’t win SA’s Got Talent in 2012, he’s gone on to win many other competitions since. As per Cameron’s IG page, he won a DanceSport South Africa competition in 2018 and the DSSA Champions League in 2019.

Cameron joins Strictly Come Dancing in 2021!

Four new professional dancers are joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and Cameron Lomard is one of them!

The 20-year-old took to Instagram on July 19th 2021 to share his excitement at joining the BBC show: “Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. It is an honour to be representing Cape Town, South Africa“.

Cameron writes in his IG bio that he’s a “South African Latin Champion” and a “Holder of 18 SA Titles” so, it looks like e’s definitely got what it takes to take a celebrity to the finals!

