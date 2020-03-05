Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MasterChef celebrates the individuality and creativity of the best home cooks across the nation.

The BBC One competition returned on our screens on February 24th for series 16 with a new batch of chefs.

Favourite TV duo John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back in the MasterChef kitchen to judge the most innovative and delicious culinary dishes.

However, one question that viewers are wondering about is whether contestants can use recipes to create the meals! Let’s find out!

Can MasterChef contestants use recipes?

Yes, contestants can use recipes on the cooking competition.

As it stands now, the rules of the BBC One show allow participants to look for some inspiration if they need it.

MasterChef judges look for creativity

However, contestants are on MasterChef to prove their creativity and offer a unique take on a traditional dish.

Those who want to use recipes for their meals might think twice if they want to make it to the finale!

Unsurprisingly, contestants will impress judges much more if they create something original like a gluten-free option of a popular dessert for example. Or a carrot tzatziki instead of the Greek dish with yoghurt, cucumbers and dill.

Is creative thinking enough to substitute the cooking skills one needs to join MasterChef?

