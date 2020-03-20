University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Gardeners’ World is back this March 2020 offering a little respite from the doom and gloom of the outside world. As more and more people move into quarantine or self-isolation, a little greenery could do us all some good.

The new season kicks off on Friday, March 20th with hosts Monty Don and Frances Tophill back for some more tips and tricks.

But one thing fans of Gardeners’ World always wonder is whether they can get to Monty Don’s garden Longmeadow to see it in the flesh. So, can you visit Longmeadow?

Longmeadow in 2020

The brand new season of Gardeners’ World will see Monty Don tackle the issue of flooding, given the extremely wet winter we have just had.

The area of Longmeadow Monty used to call the “damp garden” is now known as “submerged pond,” if that is any indicator of the change in landscape!

Frances Tophill will show how to take your garden indoors if you are one who has had your garden ruined by the floods and recent storms. Frances will focus on the blossoming industry of house plants.

Can you visit Longmeadow garden?

In August 2017, Monty Don made it clear on Twitter that his garden was not open to the public. He wrote: “LONGMEADOW IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Not on Fridays or any other day.”

The only way it is possible to peer into the green wonder that is Longmeadow garden is by tuning into Gardeners’ World.

Monty also gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at Longmeadow in the Gardeners’ World magazine and on the website.

GREEN THUMB GIRL : Is Frances Tophill married?

Can I make clear that LONGMEADOW IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Not on Fridays or any other day. You can 'visit' via GW only. — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) August 20, 2017

WATCH GARDENERS’ WORLD 2020 FRIDAYS AT 8.30 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK