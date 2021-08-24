Carl from Love Island's age revealed - how much younger is he than Katie?











Carl Woods – who is engaged to Katie Price – is on Celebrity MasterChef fan’s minds, as they wonder how much younger he is compared to her.

He is best known for being a former contestant on ITV2’s Love Island, several seasons before the recent 2021 series came to an end.

Since Katie Price started cooking up a storm on the BBC cooking competition Celebrity MasterChef, viewers have wondered how old Carl is.

It also comes as fans are concerned for Katie Price, after reports of her alleged assault started to circulate online.

Reality Titbit found out all about when he celebrates his birthday, and what the real age gap is between him and TV star Katie Price.

How old is Carl Woods?

Carl Woods is 32 years old.

The former Islander celebrates his birthday on February 15, 1989.

He appeared on Love Island back in 2016, the same series as former couple Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen.

Then, he was a bombshell on the speed dating task. Now, he is a car dealer from Essex, and has been described as Katie’s “Prince Charming“.

Katie Price and Carl Woods: Age gap

Katie, 43, and Carl have an 11-year age gap between them.

The reality star celebrates her birthday on 22 May, and was born in 1978.

Her eldest son Harvey is currently 19 years old, who she had aged 24, and is one of five children that Katie has.

She has children from previous relationships, including Dwight Yorke, ex-husband Peter Andre and ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Katie’s relationship with her fiance explored

Katie and Carl began dating in July 2020. However, Katie’s fiance had been a huge fan of the television star since the time he was 15.

Recently, rumors were rife that the duo had split after she shared a family picture without him.

However, the couple soon debunked the speculation and clarified that they are happily engaged. He put a ring on her finger in April 2021.

The couple is reportedly planning a baby as they aim to take the next step in their relationship.

