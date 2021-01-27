Who is the Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021 narrator? Meet the comedian!











The BBC’s Best Home Cook has returned, but this time with a line-up of celebrities. So who narrates the cooking show?

When it comes to the kitchen, Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin are judging the celebrities’ culinary skills.

As they are faced with several cooking challenges – all in a bid to be crowned the best Celebrity Home Cook of the year – a voice is heard…

So who is the Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021 narrator?

Screenshot: Tom Parry, Tom Parry’s Line – Watson and Oliver – BBC Two, BBC YouTube

Who is Celebrity Best Home Cook’s narrator?

Tom Parry

Tom, 40, is a comedian from Wolverhampton, who viewers might recognise as a member of sketch group Pappy’s.

He was nominated for best newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2015 for his solo debut Yellow T-Shirt.

If you are a big fan of Best Home Cook, you might have recognised his voice already, as he narrated the 2020 show!

However, some fans had other guesses about the narrator…

@MrMarkAddy are you the narrator on Celebrity Best Home Cook? Can’t find the answer on the internet but I swear it’s you!? — William Lindley (@WilliamLindley5) January 26, 2021

HGTV: Where is Love It or List It filmed? Show’s location explored

Where else have we seen Tom Parry’s work?

As a member of sketch group Parry’s, who made the BBC Three series Badults, they have received several awards and nominations.

One award includes winning the Best Sketch, Character or Variety Act award from Chortle in 2008.

Tom also starred as a security guard on BBC Two’s Watson and Oliver.

He was a writer on ITV’s sitcom The Job Lot and several series of Great Movie Mistakes on BBC Three.

In other projects, Tom launched a platform called Counter Arts for refugees and migrants to express themselves through stand-up comedy.

#celebritybesthomecook is lovely telly – wholesome and fun. Everyone is an absolute delight, the dishes are the kind of thing we can make at home. Cosy TV, like a warm hug on a cold night. — Munching Matilda (@MunchingMatilda) January 26, 2021

GRAND DESIGNS: Where are Greg and Georgie now?

Meet Tom Parry on Instagram

Tom isn’t very active on Instagram, however he has left us with a few pictures to have a look through.

He posts more regularly on his sketch group Pappy’s Comedy, which shares the latest on which guests are joining Pappy’s Flatshare Podcast.

His last Instagram post involved a fundraiser for Phab Kids, so it looks like the comedian does regular charity work, who could also be a keen runner.

WATCH CELEBRITY BEST HOME COOK ON BBC ONE TUESDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK