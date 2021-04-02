Celebrity Best Home Cook contestants 2021 - BBC show line-up and episode guide!











Celebrity Best Home Cook is here for the first time ever, where well-known TV stars will show off their culinary skills in a BBC kitchen. So, who are the contestants and when is the 2021 finale?

Ten celebrities will be cooking up a storm for the 2021 series, testing whether they can cook alongside their usual TV appearances.

Iconic chef and television presenter Mary Berry is setting up the challenges for each episode, with the first being a home-cooked dinner.

So here are the Celebrity Best Home Cook contestants joining the 2021 line-up, as well as episode guide and confirmed finale date. Note that this article contains spoilers about who left the show so far.

Desiree Burch

Desiree is a 42-year-old comedian, actor, writer, and voice and performance artist, who won the Funny Women awards in 2015.

Originally from California, she now lives in London with her boyfriend.

You might also recognise Desiree’s voice, as she narrated Netflix’s dating series Too Hot to Handle!

In a recent interview, she shared what it would mean for her to win the show, explaining: “It would mean something had gone terribly wrong in the competition and perhaps even in Britain.” Sadly, Desiree has been eliminated from the BBC series!

Desiree Burch’s narration is BY FAR the best part of Too Hot to Handle @destheray #TooHotTooHandle #TooHotTooHandleNetflix — Gab (@GabGetsIt) April 19, 2020

Shobna Gulati

Soap star Shobna is best known for her role as Sunita on Coronation Street.

She was also Anita in dinnerladies, and Farah Khurana in River City.

The 54-year-old, who was a panellist on the lunchtime talk show Loose Women from 2013 to 2014, is a mum to son Akshay Gulati.

Rachel Johnson

Rachel, 55, is a journalist, television presenter, and author living in London.

She was the lead candidate for Change UK for the South West England constituency in the 2019 European Parliament election.

The journalist has taken part in political discussion panels, including The Pledge and Question Time, and participated in Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

Gareth Thomas

Gareth, 46, represented Wales in both rugby union and rugby league.

With 100 test match appearances, he was the most capped Welsh rugby union player until he was overtaken by Stephen Jones in September 2011.

He lives with his husband Stephen, who he has been married to for almost four years. Stephen supported Gareth when he publicly announced he has HIV.

Steven was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to sport and health.

Gareth was the second contestant to be eliminated from Celebrity Best Home Cook.

Ed Byrne

Ed is an Irish stand-up comedian, voiceover artist and narrator.

The 48-year-old presented Uncut! Best Unseen Ads and Just for Laughs.

He is married to theatre publicist Claire Walker, who he has two children with, Cosmo and Magnus.

Tom Read Wilson

Berkshire-born Tom is best known for welcoming stars on Celebs Go Dating.

The 34-year-old has performed in several plays across the world, such as evil fairy Firena in Sleeping Beauty and Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland.

He is also an actor and singer, who once auditioned for The Voice!

Karim Zeroual

Karim is a 27-year-old presenter, actor and DJ.

He made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019!

Currently starring on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, he was born in London to parents of Moroccan heritage, and later went to theatre school.

Ed Balls

Former shadow chancellor Ed may be recognised from series 14 of Strictly.

The 53-year-old was MP for Normanton from 2005 to 2010, and for Morley and Outwood from 2010 to 2015.

He was a Kennedy Scholar in economics at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, and a teaching fellow from 1988 to 1990.

Ferne McCann

Former TOWIE cast member Ferne is a model, presenter and TV personality.

The 30-year-old mum to daughter Sunday left TOWIE in the 18th series.

She is now a regular reporter on This Morning, and has her own ITV reality show Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

Ruth Madeley

Ruth is an actress, known for her roles in Years and Years and The Rook.

The 33-year-old was born with spina bifida and has worked with the charity Whizz-Kidz since they made her a custom wheelchair at the age of five.

She was nominated for a BAFTA for her work in Don’t Take My Baby in 2016, and given the Princess Diana Memorial Award for young people at 13.

Ruth left the series on Wednesday, February 3rd but she is grateful for the amazing experience she had.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “I’ve never been a good cook (you may have noticed) but I saw the show as an opportunity to have a laugh & share some simple stuff I’ve learned in my kitchen as a wheelchair-user.”

Celebrity Best Home Cook: Episode guide and 2021 finale

Luckily for us, the cooking show will air two days a week.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be shown an hour of Celebrity Best Home Cook from 9 pm to 10 pm.

The eight-part series will air for four weeks in total and the final episode will air on Wednesday, February 17th.

My favourite TV presenter @ClaudiaWinkle sorry I mean @Chris_Bavin is back on our screens in a new series of Celebrity Best Home Cook – 26th January! I really think he should present all TV shows from now on (actually just put him in Strictly). — Chloe Hamblen (@ChloeHamblen) January 18, 2021

