This summer we’ll be delighted to watch the new series of Celebrity MasterChef.

The BBC competition was filmed before the coronavirus crisis which will be a breath of fresh air during these uncertain times.

There are 20 celebrities taking part in the series and we’ll see them in four different groups as they compete for the coveted MasterChef title.

So, let’s meet the 2020 celebrity contestants and find out who might have the skills and experience to win the show this year.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020: Line-up

John Barnes

Baga Chipz

Felicity Montagu

Lady Leshurr

Gethin Jones

Judy Murray

Shyko Amos

Riyadh Khalaf

Phil Daniels

Amar Latif

Judi Love

Dominic Littlewood

Sam Quek

Pete Wicks

Thomas Skinner

Myles Stephenson

Jeff Brazier

Karen Gibson

Sir Matthew Pinsent

Crissy Rock

Celebrity MasterChef’s line-up features several foodies with experience in the kitchen. We’ve put a list of our top 5 celebs who we think could win the BBC show.

Jeff Brazier

Presenter and life coach Jeff Brazie is not a newbie when it comes to cooking and we certainly believe he has the skills to reach the finals.

Jeff had to pick up cooking quite quickly so that he could take care of his sons after the death of his late wife Jade Goody.

In an interview with Asda Good Living, Jeff said that a family-favourite supper is a lemon and mushroom and chicken pasta, while he also loves preparing one-pan dishes for breakfast.

Sam Quek

As an Olympic champion and athlete, Sam loves protein-packed and healthy dishes to keep a fit body.

Therefore, we can expect to see some impressive meals from Sam as she’s all about healthy and fresh ingredients.

John Barnes

The former footballer grew up in Jamaica so he should bring the spices and flavours of his cuisine to Celebrity MasterChef.

In a previous interview with Daily Express, he said: “As a big food lover I do enjoy cooking, although I tend to go for volume and flavour over presentation.

Myles Stephenson

If you’ve watched the 2019 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, then you might remember Myles as the camp chef on the show.

The Rak-Su singer is a culinary enthusiast and it was his nan who taught him how to cook.

Baga Chipz

We don’t know how well Baga Chipz can cook, but we’re sure that she will be dragging up the kitchen with individuality and creativity.

We trust Baga Chipz to come up with some delicious meals and impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

