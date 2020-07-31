After weeks of tough culinary tasks, Celebrity MasterChef has crowned its 2020 champion. Note that spoilers follow below about the winner of this year’s series.

Celebrity MasterChef returned for a new series earlier this summer and it offered the perfect escapism for people staying at home.

The BBC show has seen another season of culinary temptations, funny moments and kitchen disasters with a brand new cast of celebrities.

This year’s series came to an end on Thursday, July 30th. So, let’s find more about the MasterChef winner, as well as how people reacted to the champion of the 2020 series.

Who is the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 winner?

Riyadh Khalaf is the winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2020. Riyadh is an Irish broadcaster and media personality known for his YouTube channel ‘Riyadh K’ where he makes comedy sketches and vlogs.

His channel has received more than 50 million views. Moreover, it has been featured on a number of news outlets, including CNN, BuzzFeed, The Guardian, and others.

He presents the BBC Radio 1 podcasts Life Hacks and Unexpected Fluids. The latter received a nomination for a British Podcast Award in 2019.

In addition, Riyadh is also the author of the hit book ‘Yay! You’re Gay! Now What?’ which Lorraine Kelly has called “brilliant”, according to reviews on Amazon.

Fans react to Riyadh’s win

Since the beginning of the series, Riyadh has been tipped as a favourite contestant to win Celebrity MasterChef 2020. Judging the broadcaster’s cooking skills, John Torode said in the final episode:

Riyadh’s food has always been very very colourful, vibrant, crowd-pleasing food with the odd little bit of adventure. And that’s exactly what he’s done in this round. But he’s taken up one more level. And it was delicious.

And viewers at home seem to agree with Torode’s feedback since many have called Riyadh a “worthy” and “well-deserved” winner.

One viewer said: “Just caught up with #CelebrityMasterChef and am delighted by the result. Congratulations to @RiyadhK a worthy winner. Well done to everyone else too.”

Someone else reacted: “@RiyadhK was a worthy winner on #celebritymasterchef – really nice guy too. Congratulations.”

Just watched the #CelebrityMasterChef final.

Called the winner on their very first episode. They totally deserved it. — ℝ𝕖𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕔𝕒✨ (@BeReccaX) July 31, 2020

Great final to a great series of Celebrity Masterchef tonight. More than deserving winner too. — Sam Atkins (@Atkins_Sam) July 30, 2020

Riyadh responds to his win

Riyadh has taken to Twitter to share his reaction about becoming this year’s MasterChef, thanking judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace for their support throughout the series.

Co-star Samantha Quek called Riyadh’s win “a thoroughly deserved win”, while Matthew Pinsent said: “Well done @RiyadhK deserved winner – cooked absolutely amazing food all the way through. Champion.”