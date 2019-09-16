Celebrity MasterChef: Behind Dillian Whyte's love life - wife, kids and more!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity MasterChef 2019 has attracted possibly the most varied group of celebs it’s had yet.

Everyone from reality TV stars to the woman who made one of Freddie Mercury’s most iconic outfits is taking part in Celebrity MasterChef this year.

For some of the famous contestants, the competition is proving that they should probably stick to their day jobs, but for others, it looks like cooking is their fortè!

A famous face from the sporting world is jumping out of the boxing ring and into the kitchen in episode 7.

So, let’s take a look at the love life of Dillian Whyte: Wife, kids and more…

Who is Dillian Whyte?

Dillian is a famous British heavy-weight boxer. He’s currently the WBC interim world champion and was ranked the world’s fifth-best active heavyweight by The Ring magazine in 2019.

Born in Jamaica in 1988 and raised in Brixton, Dillian faced a lot of adversity in his younger years. The boxer was stabbed, shot and kidnapped in his youth and even faced prison in his teens.

According to The Daily Mail, it was in Dillian’s late teens that he decided to turn his life around. He was facing up to twenty years in prison and saw how distraught his mother was at the prospect of her son behind bars.

Turning to kickboxing was the next step for him which has now led to a professional career in MMA and boxing. Of 27 fights Dillian has won 26 and lost one to Anthony Joshua in 2015.

Is Dillian married?

No, it doesn’t look like Dillian’s married to anyone.

However, it does seem as though he keeps his love life very private – there’s not a trace of a girlfriend to be seen on social media!

He could be in a relationship, but we wouldn’t be able to confirm this. Dillian told the BBC in 2013 that he has three children. He often takes to social media to share photos of his close family including his mum and niece.

OMG: Celebrity MasterChef: What happened to Phil Vickery? Weight loss to ears

Is Dillian Whyte on Instagram?

Yes! The boxing pro is on Instagram. You can follow him under the handle @dillianwhyte.

Dillian often takes to Instagram to share relationship posts or posts about women, which could possibly mean that he’s not in a relationship.

He took to Instagram in 2017 to share that he was spending his night alone. The photo of a classic cup of tea was captioned: “Nice cuppa and chill tonight gonna Netflix and chill with my self.”

Dillian is also on Twitter with almost 240,000 followers. His Twitter bio reads: “I will rise again watch me.”

