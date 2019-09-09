Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Masterchef 2019 is well underway and this year will see an array of famous faces from reality TV stars to fashion designer legends do their best in the kitchen.

Cooking their way to final alongside Mim in episode 4 is Dom Parker, Jenny Ryan, Josie Long and Alex George.

The second round of chefs did everything they could in the episode which aired on September 9th 2019.

Let’s take a look at Celebrity Masterchef contestant Mim Shaikh, does he have a wife?

Who is Mim Shaikh?

Twenty-eight-year-old Mim is a radio host, spoken word artist and actor.

Mim describes himself on social media as the “Host of Weekend Breakfast Show on BBC 1Xtra”. He has over 6,000 Twitter followers and can be found under the handle @MimShaikh_.

He’s also played many acting roles in TV series Informer and short films Freehold and Shia Sunni.

Is Mim Shaikh married?

It looks like Mim prefers to keep his private life private so it’s currently unknown whether he is married or not.

Mim has almost 10,000 Instagram followers and often takes to social media to share his recent work projects and some photos of his family life including his mum’s 60th birthday.

Mim is an actor, broadcaster and writer who looks to have a seriously busy work schedule, so perhaps there’s no time for a leading lady in his life right now.

What is Mim’s documentary ‘Finding Dad’?

In 2018, Mim released a BBC Three documentary which follows him on a journey to find his biological father.

Raised by his mother and grandmother, Mim hadn’t seen his dad since he was just a year old. He decided to do everything in his power to find out exactly who his dad was and why his parents’ relationship broke down.

Finding Dad is available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

