











BBC One is back with a brand new instalment of Celebrity Masterchef in 2022. Ready to show John Torode and Gregg Wallace that he’s as skilled in the kitchen as he is in the ring is Chris Eubank. The boxing legend started competing in the sport in 1985, so over time, fans would assume he’s built up a pretty hefty net worth.

Chris Eubank and his son, Chris Eubank Jr, have made appearances on other reality TV shows such as Celebrity Gogglebox and, a blast from the past, At Home with the Eubanks. Given that Chris hasn’t simply gone into retirement and is still appearing on TV, let’s take a look at how much he’s accumulated in life.

Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Chris Eubank’s boxing career

Chris Eubank was born in South London in 1966 and spent some of his early life in Jamaica.

Many will know of Chris for being a famous boxer. He competed from 1985 until 1998.

From 1990 to 1995, he held the WBO middleweight and super-middleweight titles.

BoxRec ranks him as the fourth best British super-middleweight boxer of all time, adding that he’s a “very difficult man to beat”.

He once had millions

As expected, Chris accumulated millions as a famous and undefeatable boxer.

He was once worth $10M during his career, per The Express. However, due to racking up debts of £1.3M, he was declared bankrupt in November 2005.

The Argus reports that at the height of his career: “Eubank would fly his hairdresser down from Manchester three times a week, spending more than £100,000”.

In 2009, he became the ambassador for a gambling charity called GamCare.

Chris Eubank’s net worth today

Nowadays, 56-year-old Eubank has a net worth of £500,000 per Celebrity Net Worth.

Celebrity Net Worth writes that he overcame “addictions to drugs, alcohol and shoplifting” in his life and made his professional boxing debut at 19 years old.

With 124K followers, the Celebrity Masterchef contestant can be found on Instagram @chriseubanksnr.

