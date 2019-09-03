Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Masterchef is back for 2019 with a whole new shiny host of famous faces ready to whip on their aprons and cook their socks off.

Joey Essex, Zandra Rhodes and Oti Mabuse are just some of the celebrities taking part in series 14 of the cooking competition judged by John Torode and Greg Wallace.

Episode 1 of the new series kicks off from September 2nd 2019 and sees the celebrities do their best at making sausages from scratch and working shifts in a high-end restaurant.

He sailed through the sausage challenge in episode 1, but what else do we know about Neil Ruddock?

Neil’s football career

Neil Ruddock is 51 years old. He was born in Wandsworth, London on May 8th, 1968.

The ex-pro-footballer started his career at Millwall FC, following that he went on to play for Tottenham Hotspur and then Southampton.

Neil then went on to play for Liverpool and West Ham, then Swindon Town and Wellingborough Whitworth toward the end of his career.

SEE ALSO: Meat Free Meals: How to make Jamie Oliver’s vegetarian cottage pie!

Neil’s family explored

The sportsman, who is also proving himself as a pretty good cook, has been married twice.

From 1989 – 2005 he was married to Sarah Ruddock. Today he is in a relationship with Leah Newman and the pair have been married since 2013.

Neil has two children, Joshua and Millie Ruddock. They’re both grown-ups themselves with Joshua 30 years old and Millie 27.

NOT ONE TO MESS WITH: Celebrity Masterchef: Who is Kellie Maloney? CBB star and boxing legend!

Has Neil Ruddock been on TV before?

Yes! Neil appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

As well as spending some time in the jungle, Neil has also spent some time boarding dogs apparently. A few years back, Neil featured on Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away due to an allegedly outstanding dog kennel debt.

The subject of Neil’s debt was brought up among Twitter users during episode 1 of the show.

One Twitter user wrote: “Anyone else remember when Neil Ruddock was on ‘Can’t pay we’ll take it away?”. Another added: “Yessss his wife went mental all to do with kennel fees I think“.

QUEEN OF DESIGN: Who is Celebrity Masterchef’s Zandra Rhodes? Meet the iconic designer!

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF ON MONDAY AND FRIDAY ON BBC ONE AT 8 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE