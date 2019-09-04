Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Judged by John Torode and Greg Wallace, a bunch of celebrities are ready to try their hand at cooking for all in a bid to win Celebrity Masterchef 2019.

Episode 1 aired on Monday, September 2nd and saw Joey Essex, Neil Ruddock, Oti Mabuse and more put through their paces in the kitchen.

Professional dancer Oti hasn’t hidden the fact that her culinary skill set isn’t quite up to par with her cha cha cha, but we’ll take our hats off to her, she’s giving it a go!

She’s mentioned how he has to endure her dodgy cooking skills, so, who is Oti Mabuse’s husband?

Who is Oti Mabuse’s husband?

Oti is married to fellow professional dancer Marius Iepure.

Marius was born in Romania on August 31st 1982 making him 37 years old. He started dancing at just 12 years old.

On Twitter, Marius describes himself as a “Dancesport profesional Dancer & Trainer, RTL Lets Dance professional dancer and German Champion.”

Oti mentioned her husband on episode 1 of Celebrity Masterchef. She said: “I normally, on a regular basis, cook for my husband. Last time I cooked for him I managed to give myself food poisoning.”

Is Marius on Instagram?

Of course, The Greatest Dancer judge, Oti is on Instagram and it turns out that her husband is, too!

You can follow Marius on Insta under the handle @mariusiepure, he has over 7,500 followers. He’s also on Twitter with a further 267 followers.

Both 29-year-old Oti and her husband, who is eight years her senior, often take to social media to share photos of themselves together.

How long have Oti and Marius been together?

Oti and Marius bonded over their shared love of dance and the lovebirds wed in 2014. And as of April 2019, the pair are planning on having children. According to The Express, Oti said she wants to have babies once she is more “settled”.

A report from OK! Magazine details how Oti and Marius are pretty protective over one another. Marius said in reference to Oti’s Strictly dance partners: “We’re not crazy jealous people, but I do tell guys, ‘just watch where you put your hand, otherwise I’m going to find you.’”

