Celebrity MasterChef: See actress Elizabeth Bourgine in her younger days on Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

MasterChef is back with a shiny new celebrity edition in 2019. The cooking competition kicked off from Monday, September 2nd.

Celebrity MasterChef episodes 7, 8 and 9 all see Dillian Whyte, Greg Rutherford and Elizabeth Bourgine all cook their socks off alone and in the pairs challenge.

The BBC programme is speeding along into the semi-finals where just two of the duos will make it through.

She’s certainly a recognisable face, so, who is Elizabeth Bourgine from Celebrity MasterChef 2019?

Celebrity MasterChef: Who is Elizabeth Bourgine?

Elizabeth Bourgine is a french actress best known for being part of the Death in Paradise cast.

The MasterChef contestant plays the role of Catherine Bordey, a restauranter and Mayor. Elizabeth has appeared on the show since it first began in 2011.

Elizabeth was born on March 20th, 1957 in Levallois-Perret, Seine, France and she now lives in Paris.

Celebrity MasterChef 2019 sees France meet the USA as Elizabeth pairs up with Motown singer Martha Reeves.

SEE ALSO: Celebrity MasterChef: Behind Dillian Whyte’s love life – wife, kids and more!

Is Elizabeth Bourgine married?

Yes! Elizabeth is married to film director Jean-Luc Miesch. The couple met on the set of Nestor Burma around 1981.

Jean-Luc is 67 years old while Elizabeth is five years younger at 62.

The pair have a son together named Jules. He’s also an actor and can be found on Instagram under the handle @julesmiesch.

OMG: Celebrity Masterchef: Is Mim Shaikh married? Wife, kids and more!

Elizabeth on Instagram

Actress Elizabeth is on Instagram as @elizabethbourgine with over 2,500 followers. Liz is also on Twitter – @lizbourgine.

The mother-of-one often takes to social media to share old photos from her youth and promote her current TV roles.

Episode 9 of Celebrity MasterChef will see John Torode’s wife, Lisa Faulkner, ex-PussyCatDoll Kimberley Wyatt and 2013 winner Ade Edmonson judge the semi-finalists’ dishes.

SEE ALSO: Meet chef Samantha Evans: One half of the Big Cook Out BBQ team!

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF ON MONDAY AND FRIDAY ON BBC ONE AT 8 PM.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE