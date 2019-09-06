Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity MasterChef 2019 not only involves celebrity contestants but former famous winners of the show have appeared on the series, too.

Coming back to judge this year’s show during episode 3 was Angellica Bell, Rylan Clark-Neal and Phil Vickery.

The three former contestants tasted food created by Joey Essex, Neil Ruddock, Oti Mabuse and Zandra Rhodes. And it’s safe to say that the judging panel didn’t hold back. If anything, they had some words harsher than those of Greg and John!

Phil Vickery had his say on the celebrities’ food during episode 3. And viewers of Celebrity MasterChef couldn’t help but notice something about his appearance. So, what happened to Phil Vickery’s ears? And has he lost a load of weight?

Who is Phil Vickery?

Phil Vickery is a rugby legend. He was captain of the England team in 2002. He describes himself on his Insta bio as a “Rugby World Cup winner and Masterchef champion”. And rightly so, as Phil followed his successful career in rugby with a MasterChef trophy in 2011.

The rugby star was born in Devon on March 14th 1976 making him 43 years old in 2019.

Phil is married and has two children. He lives in Gloucestershire with his wife, Kate, and son and daughter, Megan and Harry.

What happened to Phil’s ears?

In the rugby world, Phil gained the nickname of The Raging Bull. The name came about as Sir Clive Woodward remarked that Phil was England’s “Raging Bull”.

And because of the brutality of the sport, Phil’s body has taken some battering. A back injury meant that Phil had to retire from rugby aged 33.

Phil has what is known as ‘cauliflower ear’ which occurs as a result of trauma from playing rugby.

According to WebMD, “the term cauliflower ear refers to a deformity of the ear caused by blunt trauma. Left untreated, the injury leads to a blockage that prevents blood flow and damages tissue. This results in a bumpy or lumpy appearance on part of the ear, similar to a cauliflower.”

What does Phil do now?

From the looks of Phil Vickery’s Instagram feed, he seems to have turned his hand to cooking in more recent years.

Freshly baked bread, hard-to-achieve desserts and scotch eggs from scratch all feature on his Insta page.

You can follow Phil on Instagram @philvickery3 and under the Twitter handle @Phil_Vickery.

And although he clearly loves a good home-cooked dish, it seems that Phil’s in great shape in 2019 with many Masterchef viewers taking to Twitter to comment on his weight loss.

Phil also formed his own clothing company, Raging Bull Leisurewear, in 2012. He cites the business as one of his best decisions and said that the company’s turnover was about £3 million in an interview with The Telegraph in 2015.

