Celebrity MasterChef: What is Megan McKenna's net worth in 2021?











Celebrity MasterChef is getting well underway, with Megan predicted by viewers as a potential winner this year. What’s her 2021 net worth?

Megan McKenna joins the heat on Friday evening for the final round of the second heat, alongside Penny Lancaster and Melanie Sykes.

She has been cooking up a storm in the BBC kitchen, over a year since she was crowned the X Factor: Celebrity winner in November 2019.

Since she began showing off her culinary skills, viewers have been wondering what her net worth is, as well as what she does for a living.

Fans react to Megan on Celebrity MasterChef

Viewers have been blown away by Megan’s cooking talents on the BBC competition, with some assuming she has done it before.

One fan said: “Either Megan is a natural chef or she’s had a few lessons before this. she’s smashing this so far #CelebrityMasterChef.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Feel like Megan may be the dark horse in this, despite the fryer mishap.”

Some have even named Megan as their winner for this year’s Celebrity MasterChef, despite the competition being so early on.

“#CelebrityMasterChef I think my tip to win so far is #megan she surprised me,” claimed a BBC viewer.

Another said: “I really want @Megan_Mckenna_ to win #CelebrityMasterChef.”

I caught up with #CelebrityMasterChef this morning and I am seriously impressed with @Megan_Mckenna_ — Telly Chat 📺💙 (@TellyChat_) August 18, 2021

What is Megan McKenna’s net worth in 2021?

Megan McKenna’s 2021 net worth is reportedly $3 million.

The former TOWIE star has even made it onto the list of the ITV show’s richest cast members of all time.

As a singer, songwriter, businesswoman, and television personality, Megan has gone onto have a successful career in the TV industry.

She became even more known when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, as well as other TV appearances such as on Celebrity Juice.

Megan is now concentrating on her music career, which saw her talents rise to stardom on X Factor: Celebrity.

Didn't Megan used to own a restaurant 🤷🏼‍♀️ #CelebrityMasterChef — Debbie Pressdee (@LittleDebris) August 16, 2021

Megan McKenna: Music and career

Although she won X Factor: Celebrity at the end of 2019, she had been singing for quite some time beforehand.

In 2018, she released her debut studio album Story Of Me.

Her single High Heeled Shoes reached number six in Scotland and ninth on the UK Sales chart! She also had success with the single Far Cry from Love.

The album peaked at number four on the UK Country Chart.

Megan has also appeared on several reality TV shows, including MTV’s Ex on the Beach and her own show, There’s Something About Megan.

Recently, the BBC star has been supporting Sir Tom Jones on tour!

