The timers are ticking, pots overboiling and dishes flopping which only means one thing – Celebrity MasterChef is back!

Returning in 2019, the BBC show brings with it a brand new batch of famous faces ready to grab an apron and get into the kitchen.

John Torode, Greg Wallace and a variety of past celebrity finalists are set to judge the competition.

And one of this year’s contestants doesn’t exactly seem like the ideal candidate for a cooking competition, but he’s giving it a good go!

Let’s take a look at the love life of one of TV’s favourite people. Who is Joey Essex’s girlfriend in 2019? Is he single or taken?

Who is Joey Essex’s girlfriend?

Currently, 29-year-old Joey doesn’t have a girlfriend. He confirmed this on MasterChef episode 3 when he was asked who he cooks for.

Joey said: “My friends. Sometimes I have a girlfriend.” So it looks as though Joey doesn’t take his love life too seriously.

Most recently Joey was in a relationship with pink-haired model Sabreena Diamond in 2018 but it seems that things fizzled out. In an interview on This Morning, Joey said in May 2019 that he’s planning on staying single for a while.

Who has Joey dated before?

Casting our minds back to Joey’s TOWIE days, the handsome lad dated Essex royalty Sam Faiers. The pair even got engaged.

After Sam, Joey then dated Amber Turner who is currently Dan Edgar’s on, off girlfriend.

Stephanie Pratt, Amy Willerton, Charlotte Stuchfield, Georgie Purves are just some of the other girls that Joey has dated.

What did Joey do after TOWIE?

Mr Essex joined TOWIE in 2012 and stayed on the show for three years.

Following TOWIE Joey went on to appear on other TV shows such as All Star Family Fortunes and Celebrity Juice.

He even went on to have his own programme Educating Joey Essex which aired in 2014. After that, he appeared on Celebs Go Dating and The Jump, and in 2019 he featured in MTV’s revival of Cribs – so it seems that Joey hasn’t had a shortage of TV offers.

As of 2019, Joey has 1.6m followers on Instagram and 3.4 million on Twitter.

