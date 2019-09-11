Celebrity Masterchef: Who is Josie Long? Husband, kids, career explored!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Masterchef is back for 2019 with a brand new batch of famous faces.

The fourth series of the show started on September 2nd at airs at 8 pm.

Judges John Torode and Greg Wallace are back in action and ready to brave it in trying the celebrities’ cooking.

Frying, chopping and mixing their way through the competition is Joey Essex, Oti Mabuse, Neil Ruddock, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Martha Reeves, Josie Long, Dom Parker and more.

Let’s meet Josie Long, Celebrity Masterchef contestant in 2019.

Celebrity Masterchef: Josie Long

Josie Long appears on Celebrity Masterchef episode 4. The comedian comes from Orpington, Kent and was born in 1982.

At the age of 14, Josie went into stand-up comedy and won the BBC New Comedy Awards three years later. Over Josie’s comedy career she’s been nominated for and won many awards including If.comedy’s Best Newcomer award.

She has a degree in English from Oxford University and has written TV series such as Channel 4’s Skins.

Meet Josie on Instagram

Thirty-seven-year-old Josie is a mum of one and a wife to husband and fellow comedian Jonny Donahue.

Josie has over 21,000 followers on Insta and 130,000 on Twitter. You can follow her under the handle @JosieLong.

The comedian often takes to Instagram to document her life sharing photos of her husband, friends, family days out and more!

In a recent post, Josie shared a photo of a poster of her 2019 tour ‘Tender’ which will see her travel up and down the country. See a list of her gigs here.

Who else is on Celebrity Masterchef?

Episode 4 of Celebrity Masterchef saw Josie prove her worth. She had the task of working in a fast-paced kitchen during the show and whipped up a stunning scallop dish.

Dom Parker, Dr Alex George and Jenny Ryan are all taking part in Josie’s round of the show with just two of them set to go through to the semi-finals.

Episodes 1-3 of the show saw Joey Essex, Zandra Rhodes, Neil Ruddock and Oti Mabuse do their best in the kitchen. The boys of the round, Joey Essex and Neil Ruddock made it through to the semi-finals.

