Zandra Rhodes is putting down the sewing needles and picking up the frying pan as she’s one of the 2019 contestants on BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef.

The first episode of the show kicked off from September 2nd and saw Zandra joined by Joey Essex, Oti Mabuse and more.

The fabric and dress designer looked to prove that her cooking skills could be almost as good as her fashion flair but only time will tell during the competition.

Introducing herself on the show, Zandra spoke of the fact that she designed the costume for Freddie Mercury that “everyone thinks of him with, with the wonderful pleated sleeves.” So, considering she’s a designer to the stars, what is her net worth?

Who is MasterChef’s Zandra?

Born in 1940 in Chatham, Kent, Zandra is an English fashion designer.

She said on episode 1 of Celebrity Masterchef that she’s known for colour. And there’s no missing Zandra with her bright pink hair!

In a 1986 interview with Judith Chalmers, Zandra explained that she started dying her hair in early 1970. She decided on her pink bob after visiting China but previous to her fuschia hair colour choice, she opted for a green hairdo.

What is Zandra Rhodes’ net worth?

September 2019 marks Zandra’s fiftieth year in the fashion industry. And by the looks of things she’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

Zandra has around 50,000 followers on Instagram and a further 7,000 on Twitter.

Her career has involved making clothing for Princess Diana and today she’s still at it, making dresses for the likes of Priyanka Chopra.

Zandra’s dresses sell for anything from £680 to over £2,000 depending on the style. It’s unlikely that there was a cap on how much she may have been paid to create dresses for the Royals. Her worth is likely to be in the millions but an exact figure is unknown.

Freddie Mercury and Zandra

Zandra designed one of Freddie Mercury’s most iconic costumes.

Speaking with Another Man Magazine, Zandra reflected on the day Freddie Mercury and Brian May came to her attic in the 1970’s. She said that he tried on several things but that was “the one”. Zandra continued: “We didn’t have much of a conversation about it – his movements said it all.”

Speaking to Vogue magazine in 2018, Zandra looks back on her memories of Queen fondly. She said: “I remember Queen gave me tickets to their show in London shortly after I’d made the first pieces for them. You could imagine that white top onstage and it was just absolutely amazing.”

