Celebrity Masterchef is well underway in September 2019. Kicking things off on the tough cooking show is Joey Essex, Neil Ruddock, Oti Mabuse and Zandra Rhodes.

The BBC show has cast the contestants from all walks of the celebrity world, from reality TV to professional dancing.

Fashion designer Zandra Rhodes has proved herself as a pretty good cook during her first few episodes on the show.

She constructed one of Freddie Mercury’s most iconic costumes and now she’s trying her hand at cheffing. So, what did Zandra Rhodes look like young?

How old is Zandra?

Pink-haired Zandra is 78-years-old. She was born in Chatham, Kent on September 19th 1940.

Zandra is one of two children. Her sister, Beverly was born in 1943.

Speaking to The Guardian, Zandra believes that blood is thicker than water. She said: “I have become closer to my sister as we have grown older. She is very important to me.”

Zandra Rhodes’ family and younger life

Breaking into the fashion industry in her 20’s, Zandra made a success of herself pretty early on.

Zandra dressed some of the world’s most famous including Freddie Mercury and Brian May, Princess Diana and Bianca Jagger.

She said in an interview with Judith Chalmers in 1986 that her mother was also in the fashion industry. Zandra’s mother worked as a fitter in Paris before her marriage and went on to become a senior lecturer at an art college. However, Zandra and her mother pretended not to be related when she attended the same art college.

It looks as though Zandra has hardly aged and her look is pretty timeless. She’s still repping her fuschia hair and arty makeup in 2019.

Does Zandra have a partner?

In an interview with The Guardian, Zandra spoke of her late boyfriend Salah Hassanein. She said: “He is a workaholic. As we both work all the time, we complement each other.”

Unfortunately, Zandra’s long-term partner died in at the age of 98 in 2019. They had been together for over 30 years.

Egyptian Salah was a US movie producer who is responsible for Day of the Dead and Knightriders.

In a 1986 interview, Zandra explained that she had a fair few boyfriends in her day but never met anyone to settle down and have children with. She said: “I like achievers, I people who I have to admire their work. I like someone who would put their work before me.”

