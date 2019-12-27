Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

What is Christmas without a fun quiz to test the whole family’s knowledge? And admit it, it’s hilarious to expose those who pretend they know everything.

Celebrity Mastermind is back on BBC One today (December 27th) with their Christmas special and has an exciting celebrity line-up.

So who’s taking part this year? Let’s find out more about the contestants who will sit on the famous black chair.

Celebrity Mastermind Christmas 2019 line-up

The four celebrities taking part in Celebrity Mastermind’s Christmas special are journalist and broadcaster Samira Ahmed, comedian Tim Vine, ITV newscaster Alastair Stewart and comedian Hal Cruttenden.

Samira Ahmed

Samira Ahmed is a 51-year-old journalist, writer and broadcaster at BBC. She’s best-known for presenting Radio 3’s Night Waves.

She has also hosted Radio 4’s PM, The World Tonight, Sunday and Front Row, as well as the classical summer concerts Proms for BBC 4. She has also written for The Guardian and The Independent.

Samira is the one on the right-hand side of the post below.

On ambition, art & playing the long game. Every bit as brilliant as you’d expect. Thrilled to have Booker Prizewinning author of Girl Woman Other @BernardineEvari on the Christmas edition of @HIFMVpodcast produced by @farahjassat. Catch up on series here: https://t.co/TFRlzEsktz pic.twitter.com/ZeNhA1dOkK — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) December 18, 2019

Tim Vine

Tim Vine is a 52-year-old comedian, actor and presenter. He was born and raised in south London.

His brother is Jeremy Vine who is a BBC journalist and presenter. Tim has released a series of DVDs of his stand-up comedy.

He has also won the award for best joke at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2010 and 2014.

Alastair Stewart

Alastair Stewart is 67 years old and was born in Gosport. He’s a journalist and newscaster, best-known for presenting ITV news.

Alastair graduated from the University of Bristol in Economics and Politics. Between 1974 and 1976, he worked at the National Union of Students.

He started his journalism career in 1976 when he joined Southern Television, before moving to Channel 4 News in 1980.

He then joined ITV and has been one of their main newscasters ever since.

Thanks to so many friends on @twitter, and my wonderful family, for having helped make it a wonderful birthday. pic.twitter.com/2TDErMSg1R — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) June 22, 2018

Hal Cruttenden

Hal Cruttenden is 50-year-old stand-up comedian, writer and actor, who has made appearances on Mock the Week, Live at the Referendum, Live At The Apollo, and many more.

He grew up in Ealing, west London and graduated from the University of York.

