The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is the biggest and most prestigious landscape event in the world.

The 2020 show was cancelled due to the pandemic crisis. However, thanks to the BBC, viewers at home are able to watch some of the garden event’s most memorable moments.

Starting from Sunday, May 17th, BBC brought a week full of amazing garden transformations, as well as tips on plants, floral displays and how to make the most out of outdoor spaces.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show gives several medals to the most imaginative and eye-catching gardens. So, what are the medals? Here are all the different categories explained.

Chelsea Flower Show: Medals

Gold

Silver-gilt

Silver

Bronze

Gold

The gold medal is the highest award that a garden designer could receive. The number of gold medals throughout the years has been different as there are three distinct categories.

Medals are given to gardeners who have made displays across Show Gardens, Space to Grow Gardens and Artisan Gardens.

In 2019, 12 garden shows were awarded gold medals, while in 2018 there were 10 winning entrants.

Silver-gilt

A silver-gilt medal is also awarded across three categories – Show Gardens, Space to Grow Gardens and Artisan Gardens.

Eight floral shows received this medal in 2019, while there were 11 winners in 2018. In 2017, there were only two displays that received a silver-gilt medal.

Silver

The number of silver winners also varies from year to year.

For example, there were only two garden displays that received it in 2017 and 2018. There were 5 winners in 2019.

Bronze

The bronze medal is given in only one category – Show Gardens. These are normally given to a small number of garden displays.

For example, The David Harber and Savills Garden received it in both 2018 and 2019, while China’s Wuhan Water Gardens scooped a bronze medal in 2018 too.

Is there prize money on Chelsea Flower Show?

No, there is no prize money on the Chelsea Flower Show.

The only awards that are handed out to winning entrants are the medals.

Winning a gold medal is the highest accolade for every garden designer, so people sign up on the flower show for the prestigious title rather than the money.

