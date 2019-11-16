Children in Need viewers horrified at Mel's presenting - here's what went down

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Each year the nation bands together for Children in Need’s annual televised fundraiser.

In 2019 Children in Need was held at the Elstree Film Studios and aired on November 15th.

The programme was split into two halves and saw an array of famous faces and presenters on stage.

Graham Norton, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, Tess Daly, Ade Adepitan and more hosted the night.

So what happened with Mel during Children in Need? Viewers weren’t happy…

What happened to Mel on Children in Need?

The first part of BBC’s Children in Need was presented by Tess Daly and Ade Adepitan but about halfway through, things switched up and Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc took over the show.

Mel Giedroyc was one half of presenting duo Mel and Sue, however, the pair haven’t presented together since 2018.

Mel presented the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 alone and is flying solo in 2019. And while Mel and Sue as a duo are loved by UK telly-watchers, Sue alone seemed to annoy Children in Need viewers on Friday night.

What did viewers say about Mel?

BBC Children in Need was in full swing when Mel and Graham took over the reins in hosting. And although some viewers of the show had taken to Twitter to blast Tess Daly’s presenting skills, that was nothing compared to what people had to say about Mel.

One Twitter user wrote: “Mel Giedroyc is a f***ing a***hole!”

Another added: “Children In Need would be much better viewing if Mel Giedroyc wasn’t a presenter – irritating.”

While another Tweeted: “Wow. I adore Mel, but cutting Nick off like that was VERY rude and unnecessary! What he was saying was far more important than she gave him credit for.”

Most Viewers had an issue with the fact that Mel was cutting Nick Knowles off about 2 hours 15 minutes into the show. Nick was doing his best to get everything he wanted to say out while Mel cut things short by saying:

Quick Nick, hurry Nick, we love you, Nick, even though you speak quite a lot.

Is Mel nothing without Sue?

Mel and Sue would probably get a lot more positive Tweets than what Sue was receiving during Children in Need 2019.

The host was clearly on a tight time schedule and had to round off almost every guest’s appearance on the show making her come off a bit rude.

Let’s hope the next time Mel goes solo she doesn’t rile viewers up so much.

