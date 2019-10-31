Children in Need viewers wowed by Adrian Lester's singing voice - is he a pro singer?

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Children in Need 2019 is just around the corner! Before the annual charity event comes to our screens on Friday, November 8th, the TV schedule has been filled with Children in Need specials to fundraise.

Last night (Wednesday, October 30th), Children in Need: Got It Covered aired on the BBC. This episode captured the entire recording process at Abbey Road Studios of the Children in Need 2019 album.

One of the stars featured on the album was actor Adrian Lester, who blew away viewers with his singing voice.

So, who is Adrian Lester? Find out everything you need to know about the actor here.

Who is Adrian Lester?

Adrian Lester is a 51-year-old actor originally from Birmingham. He was born Anthony Harvey but changed his name when he hit fame.

Adrian trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in London.

One of his most notable roles to date is Michael “Mickey Bricks” Stone in BBC’s Hustle, from 2004 and 2012.

Some of the films Adrian has starred in include The Day After Tomorrow and more recently 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots.

Adrian was awarded an OBE in 2013 for his services to the industry.

Adrian’s singing career

It’s no surprise that Adrian impressed on Children in Need: Got It Covered, as he’s been singing since he was a child.

His singing career began when he sang as a boy treble in the St Chad’s Cathedral choir in Birmingham. Adrian was just nine when he started singing in the choir.

Adrian continued to sing professionally and his acting roles have extended to musicals as well.

In 1993, Adrian took on one of the lead roles in the National Theatre’s production of Sweeney Todd. He played Anthony Hope.

Later, Adrian starred as Robert in the musical Company, for which he won an Olivier Award.

Adrian Lester: Family

Adrian is married to actress and writer Lolita Chakrabarti.

They have been married now for thirty-two years! As Lolita also studied at RADA (she graduated in 1990), it is assumed that they met there as they were living together by the time they were in their twenties.

Lolita has starred in many programmes alongside Adrian Lester such as The Bill and Riviera season 2.

The couple have two children together.

