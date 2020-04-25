Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Graham Norton is back for another series, but things are looking a little different this time around. Although Graham has his usual star-studded lineup of Hollywood actors and musicians, they aren’t hitting up the red sofa in the BBC studios, they are broadcasting straight from their homes!

Last night (Friday, April 24th), Graham spoke to actor Chris Hemsworth as they video chatted from Byron Bay to London.

Chris had lots to share about his latest project, Extraction, a high-octane action-packed Netflix flick which dropped to the streaming site on April 24th, 2020. But it was his new side project which really piqued the interest of viewers.

So what is Chris Hemsworth’s new meditation app for kids? Find out about how to get it here.

Chris Hemsworth talks meditation

During his Graham Norton interview, Chris brought up his new project which is an app on guided meditation for kids.

Chris explained: “This health and wellness fitness app we brought out a couple of years ago has meditation through adults, and a friend of ours said, ‘Why don’t you try these meditations for your kids?’ And I thought, ‘That’s not going to work. My kids can’t sit still that long!’ And then we started doing it and it was fantastic.”

Chris continued to explain that he applied these new meditations on his app, but focussed on children’s meditation instead. He said:

I recorded a few children’s meditations on our app, as did Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, and people are loving it!

What is Chris Hemsworth’s meditation app?

Chris launched his fitness and wellness app, Centr, back in February 2019.

Centr has HIIT classes and other fitness workouts lead by some of the world’s top trainers, which also includes Chris’s wife Elsa Pataky. They also have meal plans made by top chefs, which can help you on your way to top fitness.

It is only recently that he has extended the app to incorporate meditation, although now the app has plenty of resources from guided meditations to sleep visualisations.

How to get Centr

Centr requires a membership to access its resources, although you do get a free seven-day trial to test out the app.

If you want to pay for just one month, it’ll cost you £22.99. The next payment option is to pay for a three-month subscription: this costs £44.99 which works out as £15 per month.

Finally, there is the twelve-month subscription. Although the cost of £93.99 for a year’s subscription to Centr might sound a lot, it works out to be just £7.83 per month, which is less than a family Netflix subscription! For full access to world-class trainers, meal plans, and guided meditations narrated by Chris Hemsworth, it’s not hard to see why people would opt for the full package.

You can find out more about Centr on their website.

