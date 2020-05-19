Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

One can always rely on Horizon for some of the most cutting-edge scientific research and now more than ever their skills and inquisitive minds are needed.

On Tuesday, May 19th, BBC Two will air the second of its two-part Horizon series focussing on COVID-19.

Doctors Chris van Tulleken, Hannah Fry and Michael Mosley will all be in the studio, discussing the disease and answering burning questions the public has.

Although the main topic of the evening’s programme was the pandemic, many were curious about the doctors leading the show. So, who is Chris van Tulleken? Is he married? Find out more about the TV presenter and health expert here.

Who is Chris van Tulleken?

Chris van Tulleken is a 41-year-old doctor and TV presenter. He usually presents programmes with his twin brother Xand, although they have worked independently, as we’ve seen with Horizon.

Chris and Xand have previously co-presented shows such as CBBC’s Operation Ouch! and Planet Child. With his solo work, Chris starred in BBC Two’s Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

Chris studied medicine at the University of Oxford and is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians. He also has a diploma in Tropical Medicine from the London School of Tropical Medicine and after more than a decade working in the NHS he is now doing a PhD in Molecular Virology under the supervision of Greg Towers at UCL.

Meet Chris’s wife Dinah

Chris van Tulleken is married to British journalist Dinah van Tulleken (née Turner). She is also a stylist and art director.

Dinah is currently a Style Editor for the UK publication Daily Mail. She has also written for the Daily Mirror and Daily Voice (South Africa).

The couple have a 3-year-old daughter called Lyra.

You can follow Dinah on Instagram under the handle @dinahvantulleken.

